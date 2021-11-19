Bristol dad's jail term increased for killing newborn son
A father who murdered his newborn son has had his jail sentence increased.
James Clark, 31, of Neads Drive, Warmley, was jailed for life in September and was ordered to spend at least 15 years in prison.
His sentence has now been increased to 18 years after the original sentence was found to be unduly lenient.
Five-week-old Sean Clark had 71 rib fractures when he was found dead in his cot at his father's home near Bristol in January 2018.
A post-mortem examination concluded Sean had been assaulted on at least three separate occasions.
The injuries were consistent with Sean having been shaken violently shortly before his death.
The Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC, referred Clark's sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Earlier the Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years.
Speaking after the hearing, Mr Chalk said: "This was a deeply upsetting and disturbing case, involving an extremely vulnerable victim.
"Clark grossly abused his position of trust and his actions stole the life of an innocent child he should have been protecting.
"It is only right the sentence has been increased to reflect the severity of the crime."
Det Supt James Riccio, the senior investigating officer for Avon and Somerset Police, added: "This increase in sentence better reflects the gravity of the heinous crime this man committed against his own 39-day-old son.
"It's hard to put into words how devastating the loss of a child is, especially when it's as a result of such a cold and callous act.
"Our thoughts are very much with all those who loved Sean and I hope they feel a greater sense of justice now the sentence against his murderer has been increased."
