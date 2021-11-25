Bristol riding charity faces closure unless £50,000 shortfall met
A riding charity that helps to improve the physical and mental health of disabled and disadvantaged people faces closure unless it can raise £50,000.
The Avon Centre in Bristol made no income for 18 months due to Covid-19.
But it still had to pay for the care of the horses and ponies that its users have described as their "lifeline".
Manager Claire Schimmer said if the charity failed to raise the sum it needed it "will likely have to close within three months".
'Significant donation'
Recently the centre has rebranded from the Avon Riding Centre for the Disabled to the Avon Centre to increase its remit to include people from disadvantaged backgrounds too.
It remains under the umbrella of the national charity Riding for the Disabled Association but is "autonomous" of it.
While the national charity gave it a "significant donation" to help it through the pandemic, it supports a range of riding groups across the country and cannot afford to foot the £50,000 bill as well.
The centre has been running for 40 years and supports about 280 people annually and has started a crowdfunding appeal in a final attempt to help it reach its funding target.
It provides people with physical benefits such as physiotherapy by helping them to improve their posture by sitting upright on a horse and has raised almost £25,000 of the £50,000 needed.
Charlotte Cockle's 11-year old daughter Lilly has cerebral palsy and rides at the centre.
She said the centre's closure "would be awful to be honest. It just brings her so much joy".
"This place has been a lifeline for Lilly," she said.
"It builds her confidence, helps her physically and seeing others like her here she doesn't feel as isolated or alone."
During the pandemic, five of the 13 staff were made redundant.
Ms Schimmer said: "We've managed to scrape along so we can keep the horses fit and healthy, but that 18 months of lack of income has hit us hard.
"We're really hoping we'll be able to get through this next few months."
Spending time socialising outdoors and in nature also has many benefits to mental health - something many people have suffered with during the pandemic.
Ms Schimmer said: "The centre provides a real sense of community to everyone who uses it.
"It's not just about riding. The people who come here, be it as service users or volunteers, form real friendships that they wouldn't find anywhere else.
"For some people it's the only time in the week they get any social interaction.
"The Avon Centre is my lifeline for my physical therapy, mental health therapy and much, much more," says centre Ambassador Winnie.
"Thank you for everything. I am forever thankful."
