Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws will return for second series
- Published
One of the biggest comedy shows of 2021 will return for a second series, it has been announced.
Stephen Merchant says he will be "turning up the heat" in the second series of The Outlaws.
The comedy-thriller follows a group of seven misfits renovating a community centre in Bristol as part of their community service for various crimes.
It became the BBC's biggest comedy launch this year after it was streamed 11 million times.
The inspiration for The Outlaws, created by Merchant and American writer and producer Elgin James, came from Merchant's parents who worked for Bristol Community Service.
The second series, which has been filmed and will air in 2022, will see the return of of Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken, alongside writer and star Merchant.
Killing Eve star Darren Boyd, former EastEnders actress Clare Perkins and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson are set to return, alongside Gamba Cole and Rhianne Barreto.
Guest stars in the series include Games Of Thrones actor Ian McElhinney, Julia Davis, Dolly Wells and Claes Bang.
Merchant said: "I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to The Outlaws.
"Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on series two, so I'm delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures.
"If we made The Outlaws sweat in series one, we're really turning the heat up second time round."
Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said: "We can't wait for fans to see what Stephen has in store for this second series as our Outlaws come face-to-face with the consequences of their actions."
The second series is a co-production between BBC One and Amazon Studios, commissioned by BBC Comedy and BBC One, produced by Big Talk with Merchant's Four Eyes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk