Avonmouth explosion: Charity launched in memory of Luke Wheaton
A charity has been set up in memory of a "talented" teenage boy who was killed in a blast at a waste water treatment centre in Bristol a year ago.
Luke Wheaton, 16, and three men were killed in the explosion at Wessex Water in Avonmouth on 3 December 2020.
The trust in Luke's name has since raised money to support young people in their education and in sports.
Chairman Steve Moir, who was Luke's head teacher at the time, said they were "keeping his memory alive".
Employees Ray White and Brian Vickery, and contractor Mike James, also died in the fatal blast that came from a silo that held treated biosolids. Luke was an apprentice with the firm.
The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.
Mr Moir, head teacher at Bradley Stoke City School, said Luke "could turn his hand to any sport" and was loved by his classmates.
"For someone as young as Luke to lose their life is a shocking tragedy anyway and I think in the manner that it had happened in the accident, it was even more so," he said.
"We wanted something positive moving forwards to come out of such a tragic event. It was really important that we worked together and kept Luke's legacy and memory alive."
He said supporting young people in education and sport was something that was really important to the teenager.
A charity bike ride, rugby tournament and charity football matches have so far raised more than £10,000 for the trust.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "This is an extremely complex investigation, with the police holding primacy, it continues to involve several lines of inquiry.
"We will continue to work in partnership with Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team until the investigation has concluded.
"Our thoughts are with family members and colleagues of the deceased during this very sad time."
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "The families of those who were sadly killed in the explosion are being supported by specialist trained officers, and we thank them for their patience while this complex investigation continues.
"An inquest into their deaths was opened by the coroner and has been adjourned pending the progress of the police/HSE investigation."
Wessex Water said it could not comment during the investigation.
