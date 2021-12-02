Grayson Perry: New exhibition in Bristol features artwork by the public
- Published
The artist Grayson Perry has chosen Bristol City Museum and Art Gallery to display creations from season two of his TV Series Grayson's Art Club.
In the programme, he and his wife Philippa encouraged people to send in their own artwork made during the pandemic.
The exhibition includes creations by musician Boy George, magician Derren Brown and broadcaster Sue Perkins.
The artworks will go on display to the public for the first time on Saturday.
Perry said: "We had people who had never done art before sending things in and they all had great stories, so I liked that democratic aspect of it."
Philippa Perry, a trained artist but best known as a psychotherapist, columnist and author, said: "If we helped even one person start shading a bit on their telephone jotter pad and they think 'oh my god, I've made an apple look 3D' or whatever, I think that's just fabulous."
Masquerading as a member of the public, Banksy also entered the original stencil he used to make Create Escape - a mural of a prisoner climbing down the walls of the now decommissioned Reading Prison.
The exhibition is being hosted at the museum and gallery until 4 September 2022.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk