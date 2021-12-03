Cancer patient cycles 100 hours in 10 days for charity
Eighty-six-year-old Eric Ayling has cycled 100 hours in 10 days to fundraise for the military charity Help for Heroes.
The RAF veteran from Wiltshire has cancer and used a static bike because he has yet to learnt to ride a bicycle.
In total he has raised £19k for charity over the years as his way of giving back to the army personnel and veterans who helped him train in their gym.
He said keeping fit had helped him deal with hard times since his diagnosis.
"People don't believe it when I say I'm 86 years old - age is just a number and exercise is keeping my body young.
"Since I had my diagnosis there've been days when my body gave up or I felt depressed, but the cycling and my fitness have helped me to overcome it.
"The tests show I'm improving all the time and my consultant has told me to keep on training, so I will. I aim to live to one hundred."
Mr Ayling joined the RAF at the age of 17 having spent most of his childhood in an orphanage.
His father died in an earthquake when he was twelve months old, and his mother was no longer able to look after him.
In the 1950s he served with the RAF for 10 years completing tours in Cyprus and Germany and representing the service as a featherweight boxer.
He left to become an athletics and boxing coach, living close to the headquarters for Help for Heroes near Salisbury.
When he was 79 he decided to train at their gym with the help of its members.
At times, military personnel from MOD Corsham and local pupils rode alongside Eric to give him encouragement in his latest fundraising challenge.
John Carpenter, from Help for Heroes, said the two words that came to mind when he thought of Eric were "total legend".
"To have the determination and strength to do what he does, regardless of his age, is quite extraordinary.
"I know he's keen to show others that a little exercise can go a long way, and if what he's doing inspires just one or two others to get on their bikes or go out for a walk, then that's another difference he'll have made."
