M4 near Bristol partially shut after lorry crash
- Published
A lorry crashing through the central reservation of a motorway has led to the partial closure of the route.
The accident, on the M4 between Bristol (J19) and Tormarton (J18) happened in the early hours.
The M4 is currently closed eastbound and one lane is closed westbound.
National Highways (formerly known as the Highways Agency) said it had led to a "significant" diesel spillage and damage to the central reservation. Diversions are in place.
There are no details of any injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.