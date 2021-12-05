Bristol mayoral referendum could be held next year
A referendum could be held next year to decide whether Bristol should continue to have an elected mayor.
The vote could be held in May 2022 if a legally binding motion is passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
The motion has been put forward by the Liberal Democrats who think the mayoral role should be scrapped and replaced with a committee system.
Residents voted for the city's first elected mayor in 2012 and Labour's Marvin Rees is currently in the role.
Alex Hartley, councillor for Hotwells and the Harbourside, is proposing the motion and says a committee system has greater accountability.
He said: "It's now been 10 years since we had the initial referendum and I think this has given us time to see how it works and the vast majority of people that we have spoken to say it's not working.
"We fundamentally need a change. Decisions by committee are fairer and it's more democratic, rather than all the power being in the hands of one person."
The Lib Dems and Conservatives want to see the role scrapped but need the Green Party to support the motion for it to be successful.
Green Party leader Heather Mack told BBC Politics West the majority were in favour of a referendum.
"We think it's really important that the people of Bristol have a say on this. It's a question that's hung over our city for years and a lot of people are concerned about it," she said.
'Concern with motion'
Labour MP for Bristol North West Darren Jones told the programme he believed the mayoral system was the best model.
"My concern with this motion is that you'll go from having a mayor who you can vote in or out depending on how they perform, to having councillors who you can't vote for.
"With a mayor, everyone across the city gets to vote for the person who is accountable for delivering city-wide priorities. You need a mayor who makes a decision and delivers," he said.
