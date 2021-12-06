Fee for using Bristol parks 'unmanageable', says trainer
- Published
A fitness trainer who is facing charges to operate in parks under a new plan has said it could be "unmanageable".
Personal trainers and commercial dog walkers are among those being asked to pay a fee for the upkeep of land such as The Downs, by Bristol City Council.
"There are groups here from 06:00 to 22:00 BST. I don't see how they are going to manage this," said Lee Scott, who runs outdoor fitness sessions.
The council said it has a duty to regulate what takes place on the site.
"Being outdoors, especially during Covid, it's a perfect and safe environment for people to train," added Mr Scott.
The plan to begin charging for use of the parks is designed to generate income to pay for their upkeep and includes businesses and not-for-profit organisations.
The council said non-commercial operators will only have to pay a "nominal fee" and it is currently in the process of issuing licences.
Commercial dog walkers, yoga teachers and school groups will also need a licence to prevent double-booking and ensure people in charge of activities are qualified and insured, the council said.
Mr Scott said: "Unless they are prepared to send someone round in the early morning I see it as unmanageable. It isn't just outdoor fitness providers, you've got other groups coming here, you've got football, netball, rugby teams, there's all sorts.
"Because we're visible I think were going to get scrutinised for it. In the summer there's people having barbecues and digging holes, so if I'm paying for the upkeep and one of my members fractures an ankle, who is liable?"
Jon James, head of service for natural and marine environment at Bristol City Council, said: "As a landowner we have a duty to effectively regulate what's happening on our site.
"If you're a commercial operator then there's going to be a fee."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk