Colston's School to change its name amid slave trader association
- Published
A school named after the slave trader Edward Colston is to change its name.
Colston's School in Bristol was set up by the merchant in 1710 as Colston's Hospital, and the public school has kept the name association ever since.
A consultation on the future of its name was launched in July in response to the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in the city 2020.
Governors said a new name will be announced next summer and will be a "positive step" for the school.
The decision, first reported by the Bristol Post, was made alongside more than 2,500 responses to a survey.
In a statement, school officials said the name remained unchanged for more than 300 years, but it was not intended to "glorify or celebrate" the slave trader.
It said: "This school was not named after Colston, rather it was named by Colston.
"However, the events that took place in Bristol in June 2020, namely the toppling of the Colston statue, prompted renewed questions over the retention of his name across the city."
