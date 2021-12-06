Police appeal over midnight attack in Bristol
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Bristol.
A 44-year-old man was attacked in the College Green, Park Street area of the city at about midnight on 27 November.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on bail, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The injured man, who remains in hospital, was helped by passers-by who looked after him until the emergency services arrived.
Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to check their CCTV or car dashcam footage.
Officers said they were particularly keen to hear from people with "footage showing the bottom of Park Street going into College Green" at the time of the attack.
