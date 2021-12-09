Brabazon arena development could include 1,000 extra homes
- Published
A neighbourhood being built next to the proposed Bristol Arena site could see 1,000 more homes than originally planned.
The Brabazon development is currently under construction on the former Filton Airfield, where Bristol meets South Gloucestershire.
The developer, YTL, already has planning approval for 2,675 homes.
Now it has revealed it wants to add more homes, as well as more green space and employment opportunities.
As well as the 3,675 homes included in the revised plans, which YTL intends to submit in February, the developer wants to be able to increase the number of homes at Brabazon to a maximum of 6,500, if enough public transport links and active travel routes, such as cycle paths, are in place.
Planning permission to transform the site into a new urban community - expected to be one of the largest brownfield sites in the UK - was granted by South Gloucestershire Council in 2018.
Under the existing consent, YTL Developments would build 2,675 new homes and 62 acres of commercial space to support 10,000 new jobs.
New community facilities would include three new schools, a library, doctor's surgery and sports facilities, all surrounded by landscaped public squares and parkland.
Planning and development director for YTL Seb Loyn, said: "Brabazon is the largest brownfield site in the South West at a time when our region's green belt is under unprecedented pressure.
"In Bristol and South Gloucestershire we face a housing crisis, and the region needs to build over 100,000 homes in the next 10 years to meet demand.
"We also face a climate crisis, so it is not enough just to build homes, we must build them in the right places."
Brabazon is part of the Cribbs-Patchway New Neighbourhood (CPNN), which, it is planned, will deliver 5,700 new homes across North Bristol.
Under CPNN, the land occupied by Patchway Trading Estate was earmarked for 1,000 new homes.
However, that project is no longer expected to go ahead. The revised plan for Brabazon seeks to accommodate those, increasing its allocation to 3,675 homes, without increasing the total number of homes being built in North Bristol.
YTL intends to submit an updated planning application for Brabazon in February 2022.
It is inviting residents, local businesses and community groups to share their views as part of the public consultation.
