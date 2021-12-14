Kill the Bill Bristol: Pair jailed for 'despicable' actions
Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station.
William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton tried to overturn a police van as a Kill the Bill protest turned violent.
Houlton was jailed for three years and Middleton for three years and nine months.
Middleton, 30, of Swansea, was also violent and aggressive towards police and threw bottles at them during the unrest outside Bridewell Street Police Station on 21 March, the court was told.
Houlton, 20, of Compton Martin, Somerset, was filmed damaging a mobile police station with a metal road sign and joining a group trying to overturn a police van.
'Premeditated actions'
Det Supt James Riccio from Avon and Somerset Police said the "despicable conduct" of the people involved in the disorder could not go unpunished.
"They brought shame on themselves and on the city of Bristol and they should all answer for the violence they used and the fear they caused officers and other members of the public," he said.
"The actions of Middleton were particularly shocking due to the premeditation - peaceful protestors do not bring fireworks to demonstrations and it's only good fortune someone wasn't more seriously injured when he launched one into the crowd."
Six other people also appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday in connection with the disorder, all of them entering not-guilty pleas.
Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address, Tyler Overall, 27, of Filton in South Gloucestershire and Alisa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier in Bristol, each denied a charge of riot and will now stand trial next year.
Alex Papadopolous, 27, of Glastonbury, has had the case against him adjourned until the same court on Friday 17 December. Further hearings will also be held for Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier in Bristol and Joseph Parry, 27, of Llanelli, on 20 January 2022 - and for Joseph Foster, 31, of Filton in South Gloucestershire on 18 January 2022.
Det Supt Riccio added: "We continue to investigate the riot and will arrest anyone we identify who we suspect was involved."
