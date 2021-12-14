Somerset: Mental health service helps people find and keep work
An NHS service is helping people with severe mental health issues to find or stay in employment across Somerset.
The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's employment support service receives more than 200 referrals a year from patients wanting to improve their lives and contribute to society through work.
It was set up three years ago and has five job coaches in the county.
Its clinical lead Jo Moore said there was an "infinite list" of benefits from working.
She added: "It's the same for any one of us human beings living on this planet."
Having a job gives people everything from "structure" to "social contact", she explained.
'Pleasantly surprised'
Building confidence and contributing to society were also key benefits of working, she said.
One of the people the service helps is Chris - a man whose mental health left him unemployed for three years.
He was supported by NHS job coach Claire Laudicina to find part-time employment which he "loves".
Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, he explained he was always "worried that I couldn't handle" or "hold down" a job.
After being helped by the service he was "pleasantly surprised" how well employers received both his CV and him.
'Building confidence'
"I really love it now," he explained.
"I've got a sense of purpose. I'm happy with my work-life balance at the moment.
"I'm only working part-time - it's perfect for me.
He added work was "definitely good for building confidence in other areas of life as well".
"I recently joined a gym which was unheard of for the last three years."
Job coach Claire Laudicina explained Chris was "very keen to get back to work and you know that's half the battle".
'Great dedication'
She contacted Blackmore Ricotech - a firm that recycles old IT equipment.
"They were just brilliant," she said. "They had an open door from the beginning and have been so proactive and supportive in creating opportunities.
"It's mutually beneficial really.
"People like Chris have got great skills, great dedication and the employer is providing that person with an opportunity."