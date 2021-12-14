Edward Colston statue toppling historic event, court told
A council heritage chief has told a court the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol was an "historic event".
Jon Finch, head of culture and creative industries at the city council, spoke at the trial of four people accused of illegally removing a monument to the 17th slave merchant last June.
Mr Finch said that since its removal the statue "certainly now has value as an historic object".
The four all deny criminal damage.
After being pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June 2020, the statue was thrown into the city's docks.
It was later recovered and has been on display at the M Shed museum in Bristol since June.
Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Jake Skuse, 33, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were all later arrested and charged with criminal damage for allegedly taking part in its removal.
Together with "others unknown", they are accused of damaging the statue and plinth of a value unknown without lawful excuse.
Appearing at the second day of the trial at Bristol Crown Court, Mr Finch was questioned about remarks he made about the statue ahead of the opening of the exhibition in which it features.
Tom Wainwright, for Mr Ponsford, read out Mr Finch's quotes describing the opportunity for the M Shed to demonstrate "the value of what museums could and should be about".
Mr Finch said museums should be "able to respond and engage with social issues and current concerns".
He also described it as a valuable opportunity for conversation, education and "most importantly, engagement" with the people of Bristol.
Mr Wainwright said: "The toppling of the statue was in itself an historic event, it was a protest that was heard around the world?"
"It was, yes," Mr Finch replied.
"Now (it) has value as an educational and cultural object that it didn't have before?" Mr Wainwright asked.
"I think it certainly now has value as an historic object," the witness said.
'Massive offence'
When interviewed by police, Ms Graham confirmed it was her in the footage and said the statue had caused "massive offence" to the people of Bristol, who had campaigned for it to be removed.
The court also heard that Mr Willoughby told police he had tied ropes around the statue's neck, but said he did not pull down the statue or push it in the harbour.
The trial continues.