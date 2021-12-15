Voi e-scooters withdrawn from use after battery fire
An e-scooter operator has withdrawn part of its fleet from rental after one its machines began burning in a user's home.
Firefighters were called to Gloucester Road in Bristol on Saturday when the scooter started billowing smoke.
An electrical fault had caused the lithium battery on the scooter to begin burning.
Voi UK has told all long-term rental users in the city to leave their machines outside and not use them.
Tiarnan Power took the e-scooter outside his home when he saw the smoke.
"I called Voi and they said to call 999… the street was completely covered in smoke," he said.
'Complete disaster'
Paula Santos, senior PR manager for Voi UK, said: "We are contacting the users to service the vehicles, we want to make sure that everything is safe."
Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service spent two hours hosing down the Voi and a hazardous substance team were deployed to dispose of the smoking battery, Mr Power said.
He was uninjured, and said: "It just shows how lucky I was. If I wasn't in, or, I was asleep, it would have been a complete disaster."
This Voi was part of a long-term rental scheme, different to the "hop on/ hop off" e-scooters which are available for use around the city.
The user rents their own, personal e-scooter, charging it themselves and keeping it at home for a monthly fee of £35.
Trials have been running for a year, led by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA).
Last month, the trial, started to help reduce cars on the road, was extended until March 2022.
Ms Santos added: "We are now servicing the vehicles, and very soon users can continue using our long-term rental service to travel around town in a sustainable manner."
The investigation into what exactly caused the electrical fault is ongoing.
