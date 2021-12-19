Hundreds of Bristol firms demand support and tax breaks
Hundreds of companies in one city are calling for more support as Covid Plan B restrictions come into force.
The head of business development, the leader of Bristol's night-time economy and tourism bosses are demanding financial support and tax breaks.
One senior chef in the city said what businesses were facing was a "backdoor lockdown".
Josh Eggleton, who represents several restaurants, said the industry had lost a huge amount of bookings.
One Bristol MP, Thangam Debbonaire, says many businesses fear they are at the end of the road.
"People's jobs, their lives and their livelihoods are really on the line yet again," she said.
"It's so sad when it's businesses that have had the hardest time over the past two years."
The letter, sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, claims there are already clear reductions in footfall across Bristol city centre as people take precautions to keep themselves safe.
The group of business organisations, including Business West and Visit Bristol want the Government to extend a reduction in VAT for tourism and the hospitality sector beyond March 2022.
They also suggest extra funds should be allocated to enable local authorities to support businesses with grants so they can evolve and change.
The Chancellor, Mr Sunak said the government would do "whatever it takes" to support jobs, but that funding was already available.
"What's happening at the moment is what we are calling a backdoor lockdown," said Josh Eggleton, who works as a Chef Patron for a number of restaurants in Bristol.
"If we don't survive it will have a detrimental effect on the economy, lots of restaurants have lost up to 80 per cent of their bookings and that's just not feasible and something needs to be done."
Businesses in the city say they are also being affected by staff shortages and the loss of seasonal jobs which is undermining the recovery and reputation of the city centre's economy.
Vivienne Kennedy, the manager of Broadmead shopping area, says retailers are trying to adapt to the changing situation.
"We've seen all sorts of twists and turns over the past few years. many we thought we never would so we'll just respond and focus on our local community," she told BBC Radio Bristol.
