Festive DeLorean brings Christmas cheer to Bristol
A YouTuber who painstakingly restored a DeLorean has transformed the 80s motor into a Christmas joymobile.
Miles Reynolds-Cole, from Bristol, bought the car made famous by the film Back To The Future as a repair project when he was 16.
With the help of friends, the 21-year-old spent five days giving it a festive makeover before embarking on a mission.
He said he wanted to "make people smile" after a "tough few years" due to Covid-19.
Featuring tinsel, fairy lights, and a mini Christmas tree, Miles does need roads to get to where is he going: on a quest to spread festive joy around the city.
Miles said he had been "obsessed" with the 80s classic ever since he watched the film with his dad when he was two-years-old.
"I like the 80s, the whole thing - the music, outfits and the movies," he said.
He bought the car, which was in disrepair, for £5,000 on Ebay during a maths lesson in 2017.
He said it was his "dream first car".
"I spent four months restoring it and have been driving it ever since," he said.
The car also features an "almost accurate" replica of a flux capacitor, the time machine from the film.
"Once it was all finally on the car it was really good to see it. It's Christmassy," Miles, who works for Halfords, said.
"It's done partly for self promotion for my YouTube channel, but also the car puts such a smile on people's faces.
"It's Christmas and there's Covid going on and it's something that just cheers people up.
"The smiles you get from it is great and it makes me happy to see that."
He originally started the project as a way to raise money for St Peters Hospice, in memory of his mother who passed away from bowel cancer.
Miles hopes to raise money for the charity in the future with a similar project.
