Charity single created for The Grand Appeal
A classical singer has assembled a group to create a cover single to raise money for a children's hospital.
Thomas Cameron, 22, from Devon, organised a cover version of Queens Don't Stop Me Now, which was recorded entirely from home.
The star-studded line up includes Boney M singer Liz Mitchell and Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols.
Mr Cameron said he wanted to "do something big" after lockdown to cheer people up.
The Grand Appeal is a charity which supports Bristol Children's Hospital by funding pioneering, life-saving equipment and research.
The singer said the charity was close to his heart after being treated there as a child.
He said: "I was 10 years old on a school trip and became really unwell and was struggling to breathe.
"I got transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital as they had a specialist paediatric ward there and was in intensive care for 10 days.
"It was a scary time but the hospital were absolutely amazing. They basically saved my life, it was very touch and go and obviously the charity is what allows them to keep going, so there's a really strong connection.
"It's nice to give something back 12 years later."
Mr Cameron does an annual charity single with community primary schools.
This single features students from Bow Community Primary School in Exeter.
He said: "This year after the lockdown, I wanted to do something really big to lift people's spirits.
"I reached out to people I have worked with in the industry to ask if they wanted to get involved and record a cover, they were all happy to be involved.
"It's a huge fusion of people, Carol Decker from T'pau, singer from Boney M, Liz Mitchell, Bucks Fizz.
"The reaction from everyone was amazing, there was so much excitement and energy when I told them the idea, it's just brilliant."
