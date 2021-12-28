Housing for ex-prisoners 'might prevent reoffending'
Providing housing for people leaving prison would give them stability and might stop the "revolving door" of repeat offending, a police leader said.
Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford is calling on council leaders to find land for temporary properties.
Mr Shelford said prisoners released with nowhere to go were far more likely to end up back in custody.
He asked police and crime panel members to think creatively to find a solution.
Mr Shelford suggested a plan which would see prefabricated properties built by the ex-prisoners themselves.
'A fabulous project'
"When you're speaking to MPs and other influential people in the criminal justice system please remind them how we're trying to drive this vision to prevent that revolving door," he told the panel.
"It's incredibly important to provide accommodation when people come out of jail so they don't go back to their old ways, they don't go back to their old friends which cause them quite often to be nicked that first weekend back into jail," Mr Shelford added.
He said about 10 homes initially would be enough, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"What a fabulous project to try to roll out across the whole of Avon and Somerset and try to get councils to think about whether there's set aside land where we can have a small number of temporary homes put in," he added.
Bristol's deputy mayor Asher Craig said such initiatives might face "nimbyism" but added: "When you explain and bring people with you they are a bit more accommodating".
