BBC News

Man treated in hospital following Westbury-on-Trym hit-and-run

Published
Image caption,
A car first collided with a pedestrian and then hit the front of a cafe

A man is being treated in hospital after a hit and run in which a car also hit the front of a café.

The incident happened in High Street, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol at about 14:15 GMT on Monday.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody.

Police have released an image of a grey Toyota Aygo they want to find.

Image source, Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption,
Police want to locate this grey Toyota Aygo

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're issuing an image of a car we want to locate following a fail to stop collision in Westbury-on-Trym in which a pedestrian was injured."

He added that the car was "badly damaged following the collision" and appealed for anyone who may have seen a car similar to the one in the image, or who has any information about the collision, to contact the police.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.