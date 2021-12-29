Pedestrians hit by vehicle at unofficial car meet in Bristol
A pedestrian has been left with head injuries after being hit by a vehicle during what is thought to have been an unofficial car meet.
The incident happened in Poplar Way, in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Monday at about 22:30 GMT, with a number of spectators struck by the car.
There was further disorder when the driver of the car was then assaulted, Avon and Somerset Police said.
An investigation into what happened is continuing.
A police spokesman said: "One pedestrian suffered head injuries, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"An investigation into the collision and the resulting disorder is ongoing."
