Bristol: Woman dies in crash on M32 motorway slip road
- Published
A woman has died in a crash on a motorway slip road in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Avon and Somerset Police said the pedestrian was hit by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at junction two of the M32 in Bristol and died at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened at about 02:15 GMT.
The road, near Broomhill, was closed until just after 12:00 GMT.
