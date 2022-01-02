Voi e-scooters damaged after fire at Bristol warehouse
- Published
A number of e-scooters have been damaged following a fire at a storage warehouse.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) said it was called to a "significant fire" at an industrial unit in the Bristol suburb of Brislington at about 12:30 GMT on New Year's Day.
The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink Voi e-scooters, a popular mode of transport in the city.
Voi said it was conducting a "thorough investigation" into the fire.
Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
AFRS group manager Matthew Crovetto said there were no indications the fire was started deliberately.
AFRS said 200 scooters were removed from the premises. It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.
A spokesman for Voi said the warehouse was owned by a third party, adding nobody had been injured in the fire.
"We are conducting a thorough investigation and collaborating with the third-party provider and the local fire service to identify what caused the fire," they said.
"Our service continues as normal for users in the region."