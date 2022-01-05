Bristol hospitals declare critical incident
- Published
Two Bristol hospitals have declared a "critical incident" amid rising levels of Covid-19 infections.
The Bristol Royal Infirmary and Southmead are now on the high level of alert.
Declaring a "critical incident" triggers extra support from other parts of the health and social care system.
It means the NHS in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset can draft in staff from other duties and get support in speeding up discharges.
Swindon's Great Western Hospital has also declared a critical incident.
A statement from the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Both acute trusts in our area declared internal critical incidents across the new year bank holiday weekend.
"This meant they were able to open up extra beds and ward space, as well as request additional staff.
"Like other areas of the country, many staff across health and care are either unwell with Covid-19 or isolating. This means our sickness rates are higher than normal."
'High rates'
In Bristol nearly 1,500 in every 100,000 people are infected, while North Somerset is just over 1,000 and South Gloucestershire is around 1,200.
The city's public health director said Bristol is weeks away from a peak in infections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Christina Gray said: "Those are extremely high rates. In Bristol we've had almost 7,000 positive cases in the past seven days.
"What we are seeing reflects what was seen in London - high rates but less severe harms.
"There's certainly been a decoupling of the rate compared to hospitalisation and severe illness. We've absolutely seen that."
She added the main reasons behind that were vaccinations and changes in behaviour.
"If predictions are correct we aren't yet at the peak and won't be for two to three weeks," she added.
"We're going to have to brace for three to four weeks before we're up and out of this."