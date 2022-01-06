Edward Colston statue: Trial verdict ‘milestone’ in Britain's slave history
The jury's decision to clear four people of criminal damage after pulling down the statue of a slave trader is a "milestone" in Britain coming to terms with its past, a TV historian says.
The memorial to Edward Colston was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on 7 June 2020.
Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse stood trial.
Prof David Olusoga said the not guilty verdict helped to address the previous airbrushing of history.
The defendants, who are all from Bristol apart from Mr Ponsford, who is based in Hampshire, were charged after the monument to the 17th Century slave trader was removed and thrown into Bristol's harbourside.
Prof Olusoga, who supported the defendants and gave expert evidence on the history of slavery, spoke following the trial at Bristol Crown Court.
He told the Guardian: "For 300 years Edward Colston was remembered as a philanthropist, his role in the slave trade and his many thousands of victims were airbrushed out of the story.
"The toppling of the statue and the passionate defence made in court by the Colston Four makes that deliberate policy of historical myopia now an impossibility."
However, others have criticised the verdict for setting a precedent for future attempts to pull other statues down.
Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher and director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, told the Telegraph: "It sets an extremely dangerous precedent.
"The result of this ruling will be that mobs will seek to tear down statues across the country - it gives a green light for mobs. This is unacceptable in a free society."
Legal expert Adam Wagner said on Twitter: "This is an unusual result but also a prosecution which always gave rise to the risk of a jury not convicting.
"This is what juries sometimes do, a kind of societal pressure release valve.
"This doesn't set a legal precedent as it is jury decision and on its own special facts - anyone damaging property in future would have no way of knowing if a jury would convict or acquit them.
"The law is as it was."
None of the defendants denied their involvement in the incident, but claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime, and it was therefore not an offence to remove it.
In summing up, Judge Peter Blair QC told the jury to disregard such rhetoric about the weight and consequences of their decision, and try the case purely on the evidence in front of them.
The prosecution said during the trial it was "irrelevant" who Colston was, and the case was one of straightforward criminal damage.
Ms Graham, 30, and Mr Ponsford, 26, brought ropes to the scene, while Mr Willoughby, 22, climbed the statue to pass the ropes around its neck.
Mr Skuse, 33, was accused of goading the crowd into rolling it 500m to the harbour and throwing it in.
Jurors cleared the four defendants after just under three hours of deliberations.