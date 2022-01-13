Bristol esport lecturer wanted for new gaming course
An esport course designed to train the next generation of online athletes is on the hunt for a lecturer to lead it.
The Bristol Robins Foundation's two-year BTEC diploma is in partnership with the BELONG Gaming arenas.
Students will learn how to set up their own esports events, how to create a brand and merchandise and get regular esports coaching.
They will also be given the chance to compete on a weekly basis in a number of British esports competitions.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a competition between video game players and can take place over a variety of games from traditional sports like football and basketball to more fantasy themed games like League of Legends.
The aim of the course is to provide students who have a keen interest in esports the opportunity to experience and take part in understanding the vast opportunities within the industry.
'Billion dollar industry'
Esports gamer Harry said he has been gaming since he was six years old.
"It began when I played an older version of Minecraft. I then went on to shooters and RPGs and its continued since," he said.
"The course is interesting. It was my mum who told me about the course after she saw an ad for it and said it would be a good opportunity for me."
He said he was looking forward to socialising with other people on the course and in the profession "who come from all other branches of life to play a game".
"I want to have the opportunity to go professional or inspire others to go professional," he added.
Bristol Robin's Foundation head of education Polly Wardle said she wants the course to "inspire local people".
"People can learn valuable skills in esports," she said.
"Esports is growing exponentially, it's a billion dollar industry. There'll be jobs in ten years time in the industry and we want to be at the front of that curve."
The course will also teach psychology, event management and game business entrepreneurship, designed to prepare young people for employment in the sport, business, and leisure industries.
