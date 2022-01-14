Class A drugs: Five men from Bristol due in court
Five men have been charged following an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Bristol.
The operation was carried out between June 2020 and January 2022 in the Barton Hill area of the city.
Four of the defendants have been remanded in custody and one has been released on bail. All five are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court at a date yet to be confirmed.
A man and a woman were also arrested and released under investigation.
A 19-year-old man was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
Two men, aged 20, along with a 21-year-old and a 56-year-old man were charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
All the defendants have been remanded in custody, with the exception of the 21-year-old, who has been released on bail.
In addition a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences and have been released under investigation.