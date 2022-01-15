Covid-19: Week of thanks to Bristol NHS staff begins
- Published
NHS staff who have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic are receiving special messages this week.
"Thank You Week" has been launched at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and will run until 21 January.
The public are being encouraged to send their personal messages of thanks to staff through social media, by post or via an online form.
Hospital bosses say staff are facing significant pressures dealing with the current wave of coronavirus.
Maria Kane, North Bristol NHS Trust Chief Executive, said, "Almost two years into the pandemic, our staff at all levels are showing extraordinary resilience against relentless challenges to keep caring for our patients.
"Sometimes a simple 'thanks' or 'well done' can make all the difference."
Jude told BBC Radio Bristol how grateful she was to staff who looked after her husband, Alan after he was taken into intensive care with major a blood clot in his heart.
"It was in January last year so I couldn't visit him but the nurse kept me up to date. She said I could call any time day or night," she said.
"I want to thank them for all their care that they gave Alan. They were just wonderful and nothing was too much trouble. They are angels."
Staff across the hospital are also sending each other personalised cards.
A rainbow board has been put up inside the main hospital for patients and visitors to show their support.
The public can also post videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ThankYouNHS.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk