Woman seriously injured in Bristol city centre crash
A woman has suffered "significant injuries" after being hit by a car on a city-centre road.
Police were called to the incident on Redcliffe Way, Bristol, at around 22:30 GMT on Friday.
The woman was taken to hospital and her family have been made aware, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody.
Road closures have now been lifted and anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to come forward.
