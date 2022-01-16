Three hospitalised after crash near Ashton Gate stadium
Three people were taken to hospital after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian near Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said that Winterstoke Road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
The road has since reopened.
On Sunday the force launched a witness appeal and urged anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact it.
The incident happened shortly before the Bristol Bears rugby union team - who share the stadium with the football club - played their home match again Stade Francais.
