Fly-tippers create 'utterly disgusting' mess in Southmead
Fly-tippers have dumped mounds of "utterly disgusting" along a Bristol street.
On Saturday Twitter account Keep Bristol Tidy shared images of the mess discarded on Monks Park Avenue in Southmead.
It wrote: "What sort of person dumps this on our streets? How much will this cost to clear?"
It urged anyone with information about those responsible for the waste to contact Bristol City Council.
The account said that it had reported the fly-tipping to the council and "hopefully" staff would look through the rubbish for clues about how might be responsible.
Nicola Beech, a Labour councillor for the area, also tweeted to say she saw the "really shocking" mess on Saturday evening.
She added: "Please keep reporting - we are all united in our frustration that ANYONE thinks it's OK to pollute our streets in this way."
The BBC has contacted the council for comment.
