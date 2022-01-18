Neighbourhood Watch on horseback to help spot countryside crime
Volunteer horse riders are helping police to detect criminal activity in rural areas.
The scheme has been started by Wiltshire Police and volunteers need to have their own horse and insurance.
They are given training in what to look for, how to report any unusual behaviour and in conflict management.
Typical activities include hare coursing, harm done to wildlife, theft, damage to historic buildings or people acting suspiciously.
Sarah Holden from the Citizens in Policing and Rural Crime Team said they had been working on the plans for the past 18 months "to see if there was an appetite for such an initiative".
"In a large rural county there are many people who own horses and hack across the bridleways and countryside in places that may not be easily accessible by a vehicle.
"We have asked them to volunteer as a Neighbourhood Watch on horseback, and report back on any unusual activity they see.
"It was heartening to see the number of people who thought this was a positive step in the fight against crime in rural areas and were eager to be involved," she said.
The scheme started on 1 December and has 71 volunteers, including Steph Berwick, who said it was a "privilege" to be part of it.
"We get coverage of a lot of land so if we can help we are delighted to do so," she added.
It also has the support of Historic England, which is funding florescent tabards for the riders.
Nick Croxson, from Historic England, said: "It will be great to have volunteers out on horseback supporting the rural community, able to keep an eye on Wiltshire's historic places, and to recognise and report heritage crime."
Horse owners wishing to volunteer to be part of the new initiative should contact the Citizens in Policing or Rural Crime Teams or complete the application form by using the link Wiltshire Horse Rider Volunteer (WHRV) (office.com).
