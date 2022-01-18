Man suffocated burglar in citizen's arrest - trial
A carer suffocated a suspected burglar after kneeling on his back for nine minutes while performing a citizen's arrest, a court heard.
Nathan Smith, 38, denies the manslaughter of Craig Wiltshire, 43, who died on 4 December 2019.
A man matching Mr Wiltshire's description had repeatedly attempted to break into cars and homes in the weeks before, Bristol Crown Court heard.
The prosecution said the use of force was "excessive and unreasonable".
At around 01:30 GMT on November 20, Michael Crooks, a man in his 50s, spotted Mr Wiltshire arriving in the area on his CCTV camera and asked his son Ben to come over.
But Mr Crooks' carer Mr Smith ran into the street and tackled Mr Wiltshire to the ground, pinning him chest down in the road.
He was held in the position for 12 minutes, with Mr Smith kneeling on his back for nine minutes, the jury was told.
At one point Mr Crooks added his weight to the pressure on Mr Wiltshire before Ben Crooks arrived by car, kicked Mr Wiltshire and then called police.
'I can't breathe'
On CCTV played in court, Mr Wiltshire can be heard to twice say "I can't breathe".
He died in hospital two weeks later, with a post-mortem examination giving the cause of death as cardiorespiratory arrest and subsequent brain damage.
In a police interview, Mr Smith stated Mr Wiltshire had been trying to reach for his pocket and that he feared he was trying to get a weapon.
James Ward, prosecuting, said the force was not reasonable and therefore unlawful.
He said: "The citizen's arrest was lawful, the actual detention and subsequent restraint was lawful, however the nature and the extent of the force used by Nathan Smith was not lawful."
The jury was told to assume Mr Wiltshire was the man suspected of committing burglaries in the neighbourhood over the previous weeks, and the arrest was not a case of mistaken identity.
Ben and Michael Crooks have both admitted a charge of common assault.
The trial continues.
