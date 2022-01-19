Once 'diet-obsessed' man sets up 'affordable' nutrition firm
- Published
A fitness fanatic who admitted becoming unhealthily obsessed with counting calories has co-founded a new online grocery business to help others.
Sonny Drinkwater had reduced his daily intake to around 1,000 calories while exercising 20 times a week, until he realised something was wrong.
He said it took a "massive toll" on his mental health while at university.
After learning about nutrition, he co-founded WellEasy to help make healthy food affordable to anyone.
"I've had quite obsessive traits from a young age," said the 24-year-old.
"I looked at food, and started to cut calories. I had a six-pack, it was a competition, an achievement. It looks great on Instagram but you don't realise what you are doing.
"I started getting ill and colds, and couldn't go out with people eating at a restaurant as I'd get anxious about what I was eating."
'Rationing'
Mr Drinkwater, a former student at the University of Bristol, said he realised something was wrong when his mum confronted him on a family holiday.
"I didn't share a protein powder with my dad as I'd rationed it all out for my meals.
"That was a big moment for me, I remember being upset at the time. But it's one thing realising something, the big part is doing something about it."
In January 2021, Mr Drinkwater co-founded WellEasy from his parents' garage. The aim is to sell healthy food online at wholesale prices for a membership fee.
"The biggest issue for us was that as students we couldn't afford the nutritionally-complete foods we wanted.
"Our big mission is to make it accessible to everyone, through education and pricing."
Every new customer sponsors a free membership for a low-income family, NHS worker, teacher, student or armed forces veteran.
"I now understand about the difference between the calories in a burger and the calories in an avocado," said Mr Drinkwater.
"Calories are a good thing to be aware of, a good measurement to keep in mind, but I think for a lot of people, especially young people today, it can go too far and be all-consuming.
"It's a completely different relationship with food for me now. I love food, I look at it now for what it gives me, not something that it takes away."
Information and support for those affected by mental health issues or eating disorders are available via the BBC's Action Line.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk