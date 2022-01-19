Kill the Bill Bristol: Man jailed after throwing missiles
- Published
A man who threatened to kill a police officer during a Kill the Bill protest has been jailed.
Joseph Foster, 31, of Filton, admitted a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court.
Officers' body-worn cameras and CCTV footage showed Foster throwing missiles and a metal fence at police outside Bristol's Bridewell Police Station during the disorder in March 2021.
He was jailed for three years and three months on Tuesday.
The body-worn cameras and mobile phone footage also showed Foster threatening to kill a police officer. This footage was viewed by Judge James Patrick prior to Foster's sentencing.
Foster also damaged the wing mirror and a door of a police van and attempted to smash its windscreen.
'Clear message'
To date, 13 people have been sentenced as part of the ongoing investigation into the disorder - with a combined total of 51 years and eight months in jail.
Det Supt James Riccio from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Foster's actions, like those of many who took part in the riot, were reprehensible.
"The police officer he threatened to kill was trying to maintain the peace and keep at bay a violent mob.
"They did not deserve to be threatened or attacked by Foster and neither did the other officers he threw missiles at.
"The fact so many people have already been given significant prison sentences reflects the seriousness of their actions and I hope it sends a clear message to people that violence and disorder will not be tolerated."
