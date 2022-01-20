Bristol Light Festival returns for 2022
The Bristol Light Festival is set to return in March this year featuring six world premiere works.
A "waterfall of light" and "Luminous birds" are just two of the installations that will feature around the city.
One of the organisers said they hoped it would be a "marker of change to brighter times ahead."
The festival will run from 1-6 March and will feature in the city's most iconic landmarks.
The event is being presented by Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID).
Vicky Lee, head of Bristol City Centre BID, said: "The festival is a key part of the recovery programme to help support businesses back to full strength after the challenging last two years, by encouraging people to explore and spend leisure time in the city centre.
"We have selected locations to respond to key challenges in the city centre and will be using innovative ways to reduce anti-social behaviour and transform the streets into playful spaces for all."
The installations are expected to crop up in numerous areas, including around Bristol landmarks such as Park Street, Queen Square, Cabot Circus, and the Harbourside.
Katherine Jewkes, creative director of the festival, said: "We are thrilled to be showcasing a mix of home-grown talent, artists from the South West who have never been shown on this scale in the city before, alongside some of the most exciting artists in the UK today.
"We know that it's been a difficult few years for many since our last edition at the start of 2020, and hope that our return shines a hopeful new light on the year to come".
