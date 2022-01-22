Bristol Autism Support charity founder to receive award
- Published
The founder of an autism support charity is to be honoured with The British Citizen Award.
Bristol Autism Support (BAS), was started by Kate Laine-Toner, from Pill, in 2012 when she struggled to find support for her daughter with autism.
Ms Laine-Toner, who has been diagnosed with autism too, said she felt "humbled" to receive the award.
The British Citizen Award, in partnership with One Stop, recognises individuals' impact on their community.
She said she wanted her achievement to inspire more people to take up volunteering.
During the pandemic, when most professional support was withdrawn from autism families, BAS stepped in "to fill the gap", she said.
The charity moved all in-person support online and also set up a team of parent-support volunteers to provide phone, email and befriending support.
'Caring and listening'
Ms Laine-Toner said it had been a "fantastic journey" starting the charity.
"Most of the time I have been a volunteer and it feels like all of the hard work has paid off.
"Most autistic people, including myself, like routine. The pandemic really cut so much of that out.
"We checked in with people so that they knew there were still people out there caring and listening.
"Having an autism child can be isolating. I wanted to make sure people had a support network.
"I'm really humbled I got the award."
She said the charity had also helped her to grow in confidence.
"I want to share volunteering with the world.
"I'm 50-years-old and the last 10 years have been the most rewarding years of my life," she added.
One Stop representative Jonny McQuarrie said "This year's medallists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time."
Chair of Bristol Autism Support Jason Thorne said: "Everyone at Bristol Autism Support is delighted that Kate's hard work to support parents and carers in Bristol is being recognised and honoured."
Ms Laine-Toner will be honoured at the Palace of Westminster on 24 March.
