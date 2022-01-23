Cardiff City to pay for Ashton Gate damage caused by fans
Cardiff City has offered to pay for repairs after supporters damaged the toilets at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.
Photos of the damage were shared on social media following the Severnside derby between The Robins and The Bluebirds.
Roofing and cabling was damaged and debris left strewn across the floor.
The Welsh club offered to cover the costs following Saturday's game, which Bristol City won 3-2.
