Zoe Wilson inquest: Patient stayed on ward for 'low-risk patients'
- Published
A vulnerable woman judged to be at medium risk of self harm was on a mental-health ward that catered for low-risk patients, an inquest heard.
Zoe Wilson, 22, died on the Larch Ward at Bristol's Callington Road Hospital in June 2019 after being found unconscious in her room at 01.30 BST.
She had previously told staff that voices were telling her to kill herself, her inquest heard.
Healthcare assistant Sarah Sharma found her and immediately called for help.
Addressing a jury inquest at Avon Coroners' Court, she said that "patients admitted to Larch should have all been low risk".
'Low risk'
This meant they would "preferably" have hourly observations by staff and be able to take their medication without any issues.
Many were ready to be discharged and they were there because something was holding them up, normally housing, she said.
The experienced healthcare assistant said if the patient's risk increased they should be placed under "one to one" monitoring with a member of staff until they were moved to a more suitable unit.
Day six of the inquest heard earlier that Ms Wilson had been judged to be medium risk and was placed on 30-minute observations on 18 June.
Her risk level was re-assessed when she handed a belt to staff and informed them voices were telling her to kill herself.
Ms Sharma told the court that she was on her first overnight shift in two and a half weeks that night, and was informed in a handover that Ms Wilson was at risk of self-harming.
Having never met Ms Wilson - who had schizophrenia - she queried what kind of self-harm the patient was at risk of but said the nurse performing the handover told her he "didn't know".
Ms Sharma told the inquest she was unaware of the belt incident or that Ms Wilson had not been sleeping well and had requested medication to calm her down.
'That changes things'
Mental health nurse Sipho Nobatana carried out a check at 01:00 and reported to Ms Sharma that Ms Wilson was "trying to sleep in a funny position up against the bathroom door".
Neither of them acted upon this observation, the court heard.
Ms Sharma said: "At that time I trusted Sibo (Mr Nobatana) to go up to the room if he was overly concerned about that patient, and at that time he didn't seem to be."
Asked if she would have acted differently had she known more about Ms Wilson's mental state, she said: "It would have made a difference I believe in that for example at 1am I would probably have initiated us both going up there if I was aware of that information - that changes things."
Ms Sharma took over checking patients at 01:30 and shone a torch through Ms Wilson's observation hatch and saw that she had hung herself.
She immediately called for help from Mr Nobatana and activated his alarm to summon help from staff in other units.
Patient looked 'frightened'
When Ms Sharma called 999 she told the operator they had moved Ms Wilson but they thought she was dead.
When asked in court if she remembered complaining to police officers at the scene about their working conditions, she replied: "I cannot recall that".
Giving evidence to the hearing remotely, Mr Nobatana said he had only worked on the unit "a handful of times" and had never met Ms Wilson prior to that night.
Asked why he did not enter her room at 01:00 when he saw through the observation hatch that she looked "frightened", he said he did not believe there was a "danger to herself or others".
He added: "I felt she was only in shock because of the light."
The inquest previously heard that paramedic Gary Thornton found it "very difficult to get clear information" from staff upon arrival at the unit.
The inquest continues.
