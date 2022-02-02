Life during the night at Bristol's busy docks
The Bristol Port Company brings in seven million tonnes of cargo each year. In operation 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, ships come in as far as Japan, Russia and Brazil.
The two ports, which covers 2,600 acres and is split across two sites either side of the river Avon, employs 569 people and its cargo ranges from animal feed, to cars, online shopping orders and food.
But what is life like for those working through the night, ensuring the ships arrive, are unloaded safely, and that we get the products that we rely on? A new BBC documentary series, We are England, followed the night-shift workers at Avonmouth and Royal Portbury docks.
Crane operator, Spencer, 33, grew up on the nearby Portway Road, which stretches into the city centre of Bristol. He started working at the docks as an apprentice when he was 18.
Spencer said he could see the docks from his bedroom window as a child and "always wondered what it was".
"There's a big conveyer belt over there and I always used to get told by my grandad that it was a slider," he said.
"But then I found out this is where all of our shopping comes from, animal feed products, all of our toilet roll, so I got an apprenticeship," he added.
Spencer said his job was "like trying to carry two pints for three hours without trying to spill any".
An aspiring musician, Spencer said his ukulele had got him through some nights.
"'I started writing songs after learning to practice to sing.
"Then I just sort of used my time in work, my downtime, to write songs," he added.
He said he sometimes takes his ukulele to the top of the crane with him to practice and write songs in his work downtime.
The dock workers are guaranteed 169.5 hours of work a month, but the shifts are unpredictable.
Spencer said his job means it is "quite hard to plan things" because he does "random shifts day to day" but he is "proud to be a docker".
Newly appointed operations supervisor Rich said he was always encouraged to work on the docks because of the "heritage".
"It was a family trait. My grandfather worked on the docks for 40 years," he said.
"When I was younger, the docks was always fascinating because you see the great skyscraper, cranes and it wasn't the norm."
Rich explained that his job is to spot any problems before they impact productivity and to make sure everyone gets home safe at the end of the shift.
"It's not physically stressful, it's mentally stressful," he added.
Rich said the nights are made easier by everyone pulling together when somebody "has a funny five minutes" or when someone gets a little bit tired.
Looking back on the Covid-19 crisis, the dock worker said: "I actually think port workers weren't recognised enough."
He explained that if the port had stopped working, nobody would get any of the products they rely on and the "knock-on effect would be catastrophic".
Rich said: "I love my job. I'd like to think if you come back in five to 10 years, you'll still see me in the same spot, still working."
Car operative Oksana who drives brand-new cars off the ships said she works throughout the night whilst her daughter is sleeping.
"My partner works here on day shifts. When he's doing day shifts, I'm doing night shifts as we have a daughter."
She said she likes her job because it means she gets to drive cars that she may never buy.
Working from 7am to 7pm, Dave, an assistant harbour master who is based in the signal station at Avonmouth docks said he never gets bored of turning up to work and there is always something different going on.
Dave said during the night shift, he is one of the senior people on the ports.
"We make the calls. We're the nerve centre - so everything comes into us."
"Most people know what air traffic controllers do, we do a very similar job with ships," he added.
Dave said his job can be hard at night because that is when the tiredness hits but it is a great place to be.
