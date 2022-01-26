Craig Wiltshire death: Nathan Smith cleared of manslaughter
- Published
A man has been cleared of the manslaughter of a suspected burglar following a citizen's arrest.
Nathan Smith, 38, was found not guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after pinning Craig Wiltshire, 43, to the ground on 20 November 2019.
Mr Wiltshire lost consciousness after Mr Smith knelt on his back for nine minutes while performing a citizen's arrest in a suburb of Bristol.
He died in hospital two weeks later on December 4.
The jury heard that Mr Wiltshire was believed to have been behind a string of thefts and break-ins in the area where Mr Smith was employed as a live-in carer for Michael Crooks.
When Mr Wiltshire was spotted in the area, Mr Smith tackled him to the ground and held him down, refusing to ease off when the victim twice told him he could not breathe.
Mr Smith said he believed Mr Wiltshire was "pretending" to be in distress so he could escape.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Wiltshire had the sedative diazepam and the heroin-substitute methadone in his system and had a pre-existing heart condition.
Mr Smith told the court he did not know that Mr Wiltshire was vulnerable to cardiorespiratory arrest, or that leaving someone in the prone position for a prolonged period of time was dangerous.
The prosecution claimed Mr Smith was angry with Mr Wiltshire and that he took the opportunity to punish him for his alleged crimes.
But Mr Smith said he was not angry, adding: "I just wanted the police to come and get him."
An expert in forensic and legal medicine told the court he did not think that Mr Smith's method of restraint, as a member of the public with no training, was inappropriate.
Professor Jason Payne-James added that it was likely the victim would have survived if he had been sat up or rolled on to his back at the point he said he could not breathe.
Mr Smith's employer, Michael Crooks, was seen on CCTV footage adding his weight to Mr Wiltshire for a few minutes, while his son Ben Crooks is seen kicking him twice.
They both admitted common assault and were not charged with manslaughter.
The jury was told to assume that Mr Wiltshire was the man suspected of committing burglaries in the neighbourhood and that the arrest was not a case of mistaken identity
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk