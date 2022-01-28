Bristol City v Cardiff: Police investigating vandalism
- Published
A police appeal has been launched after a group of away supporters vandalised stadium toilets during a derby match.
Avon and Somerset Police said "significant damage" was caused in the Atyeo Stand at Ashton Gate when Bristol City hosted Cardiff on 22 January.
The force has asked anyone who can identify those responsible to contact it via 101.
Cardiff City directors have already stepped in and offered to pay for the damage some of its fans caused.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.