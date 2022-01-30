Downend: Woman pedestrian hit by van dies in hospital
- Published
A woman pedestrian who was hit by a van has died in hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police said the woman was struck by the van on Chestnut Road in Downend, Bristol, just before 10:00 GMT on Friday.
The incident happened as the vehicle was pulling into a parking area, the force added.
Investigating officers want anyone who saw the van or the woman, who was wearing a pink coat, before the incident to get in touch.
"Our thoughts are with her relatives, who are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer," a police statement said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.