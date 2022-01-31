Protester 'took leading role' in Bristol police station riot
- Published
A protester was instrumental in turning a peaceful demonstration into a night of rioting, a jury has been told.
Jasmine York, 26, of Arnos Vale, Bristol, is accused of taking a leading role in the attack on a police station in the city and setting fire to a bin.
The protest was staged against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on 21 March.
Appearing at Bristol Crown Court, Ms York denies a charge of riot and another of arson.
The jury heard the demonstration began peacefully at College Green, but later a small group of protesters gathered outside Bridewell police station.
Prosecutor Sarah Regan said the defendant stood at the front of the crowd, leading offensive chants about the police.
Ms York allegedly filmed protesters as they vandalised police vehicles and helped set alight an industrial bin, which was pushed up to a burning police van to keep the fire going.
The defendant is also alleged to have deliberately backed into a line of officers, and daubed graffiti on a police van as other protesters climbed on it.
Ms York is further accused of kicking a bin at officers as they tried to advance, calling them "scum" and "murderers".
The court heard she was bitten by a police dog during the unrest, after "taunting" the animals.
When another activist got angry at the violence which was unfolding, the defendant swore at him as she told he to shut up, it is claimed.
The jury was told that Ms York's actions, together with others, "amounted to riot" and "it was no longer a Kill the Bill protest, it was a specific demonstration against the police".
The trial continues.