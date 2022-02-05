Fulford House pub's bedsit conversion approved in Hartcliffe
Controversial plans to turn one of the last two pubs in south Bristol into bedsits have been approved.
City councillors voted five to two to permit the application by the Fulford House landlord, despite receiving 112 objections to it.
Neighbours said the pair of planned 11-bedroom homes for up to 34 people in Hartcliffe would be a "viper's nest of illegal activity".
Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) disputes the pub site is commercially unviable.
Residents told Bristol City Council's Development Control meeting on Wednesday the conversion would be "disastrous" for the area and would attract "undesirable characters", leading to more crime and antisocial behaviour.
Pub's viability questioned
Ward councillor Kerry Bailes said there were dubious claims in the applicant's viability report, including the assertion there were "vast" amounts of alternative pubs nearby, which was wrong, as there were no others within walking distance.
The council's case officer agreed and admitted the authority did not routinely scrutinise pub viability reports thoroughly, owing to a lack of resource and expertise, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Green councillor Tom Hathway, who sits on the council's Development Control committee, said he would vote against the plans because they were out of keeping with the area.
He said: "The loss of the pub leaves just one boozer within a 20-minute walk of an area that contains 18,000 residents.
"It's not beyond the realms of belief that this community hub could be a lot more than viable."
However, as Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Varney pointed out "unfortunately no one has come forward with a proposal to continue with a public house at this location" in the past year.
Several councillors cited the viability report in their decision to approve the application, which suggested that a pub was not sustainable.
Hartcliffe & Withywood's Labour councillor Paul Goggin said though he did not like the idea of it closing he was also "disappointed" by some of the comments people had made in their objection.
They referred to "unsavoury people", "a viper's nest of illegal activity" and "another load of horrible people, druggies, ex-offenders, people out of work who will create noise, unwelcome groups gathering".
'Police haven't objected'
Mr Goggin said he used to live in a HMO when he became homeless due to ill-health 20 years ago.
"I understand it's through a lack of knowing who exactly will be moving in, but I don't like that kind of opinion on vulnerable people," he said.
Mr Varney, who voted to approve the plans, said: "There aren't a large number of HMOs in the area, and it's important the area has a good mix of housing types.
"The police haven't objected and highways are happy with the parking provided, so unfortunately I can't see any reason to refuse permission."
The plans involve minor alterations to the exterior, including a single-storey extension in place of a makeshift smoking shelter.
The committee has also agreed to write to mayor Marvin Rees to request pub viability reports are examined and challenged in greater depth in the future.