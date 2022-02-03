Bristol Airport expansion plans 'disastrous' for the climate
Campaigners against the expansion of Bristol Airport say a decision to approve the plans is "disastrous".
The expansion plan has been granted on appeal by the government after being refused permission by the local council.
Stephen Clarke, from Bristol Airport Action Network, said: "This is going to have a huge impact on the climate."
But Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees said it was "excellent news for our region's economy".
The plans will see the airport increase its current capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.
Mr Clarke, who is also a former Green Party councillor, said the decision was "wrong on many different levels".
'Climate biggest loser'
"It totally trashes local democracy," he said.
"11,000 people objected to this scheme, all of the local councils objected, the vast majority of the local politicians objected, and both the airport and the planning inspectorate have totally ignored that, so local democracy is a big loser in this decision.
"But the main loser is the climate. Up to 20,000 extra planes a year, 10,000 extra car journeys a day, more night flights than Heathrow - how can that be right?
"Boris Johnson told us at COP26 we are one minute to midnight, well we are a little bit closer to midnight now because there are a lot of other regional airports expanding behind this decision."
Mr Clarke said the group was now seeking legal advice as to whether the decision can be challenged in the high court.
The planning inspectorate said it recognised the "major disappointment" campaigners would have, but the benefits would outweigh the harm to green belt land.
North Somerset councillor, Steve Hogg, said the decision "makes no sense" adding "it has never made any sense".
He said: "The overwhelming majority of people here are going to bitterly regret the decision because it is going to have a material effect on their lives.
"They will be overflown, they will be woken up in the middle of the night with flights, and our roads and our environment is going to become materially worse over the next few years."
To accommodate the extra passengers, thousands of car parking spaces will be added.
Mr Lees said the expansion would "create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead and reduce millions of road journeys made to London airports each year".
'Net zero airport'
Simon Earles, sustainability and corporate affairs director at Bristol Airport, added: "We do of course understand and respect that not everyone supports the plans that we put forward, but we have sought to listen to the concerns and take those into account.
"We've set out through these proposals our ambitious plans to become a net zero airport.
"And I must stress, this decision is not a free hit in terms of growth, inspectors have listened to the issues raised by the community and they have attached significant controls.
"The inspectors have given certainty to local communities in terms of how many flights there will be, they have limited the number both in total and the number of aircraft that fly at night.
"Our job now is to work with our airlines to ensure the cleanest, most modern aircraft are operating out of Bristol Airport."
