Men's mental health project giving out free bacon butties
A men's mental health charity is touring a county giving out free bacon butties to highlight the help on offer.
Second Step hopes to reduce the number of men's suicides in Somerset, which are among the highest in England.
It is targeting self-employed men in construction, as research shows they are three times more likely to take their own life.
Matt, who runs a roofing company, says he only began to feel better after being prompted to get help.
He said: "I've had health anxiety since I was a teenager and spent thousands of pounds on private appointments and check-ups. It all got worse when I went self-employed and the pressure of running my business and providing for my family got too much."
But with the help of the Stepladder programme, he began attending a local support group and made lifestyle changes.
"They helped me feel less like a weirdo, although I still have ups and downs", he said.
"There are loads of other blokes working in the trades that have mental health problems, which is why Stepladder's awareness-raising work and showing people where to get support is so important."
A report by the charity Mates in Mind shows 75% of suicides involve men.
They are also less likely than women to access mental health support until they are in crisis.
Andy Warren, the Chief Executive of Second Step, said: "'One in four men experience mental health problems during their life, and men are three times more likely than women to die by suicide.
"There's a lot of stress and pressure for men that work in construction, and isolation too. That's why Stepladder's work to raise awareness of the support that's available to men is absolutely vital."
The next stop for the 'Bacon Buttie Team' is Bradford's Building Supplies in Taunton on Tuesday 15 February.
