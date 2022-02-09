Ex-RAF pilot celebrates 100th birthday with flight over Bristol
A former RAF pilot has celebrated his 100th birthday with a surprise flight.
Stacey Rees, from Compton Martin in Somerset, flew in numerous aircraft during his military career before 30 years working for the British Aircraft Corporation in Filton, Bristol.
The centenarian took off from Bristol Airport and his 30 minute flight took him over his old workplace and the Clifton Suspension Bridge.
Upon touching down he joked: "I didn't do any loops, but I was ready to."
He added: "I was amazed at how built-up the whole area was because when I was a kid I used to wander around these fields picking cowslips and things."
The flight was arranged by Sam Oliphant who runs a social group for over 70s in the Chew Valley, called Chew Chat.
"Originally he said he wanted to go to the Bahamas," she said.
"Then a few weeks ago he said 'actually I'd love to fly over Filton', so I was ringing around and luckily I was able to find this flying club who offered him the flight," added Ms Oliphant.
The Bristol and Wessex Aeroplane Club took Mr Rees up in a Cessna aircraft and allowed him to take over the controls at one point, to ensure he had a 100th birthday to remember.
"For the past couple of years it has been tough (with Covid) so to be able to welcome Stacey here today and put him in that plane and send him off to have some fun - it just doesn't get any better, it's great," said the club's Barry Bailey.
