Thousands join Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade
Thousands of people have finally taken part in a parade that was postponed because of Covid-19.
The annual Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade in Bristol last took place in 2020.
Cancelled in 2021, the event was supposed to take place in early January but was put back due to rising rates of the Omicron variant of the virus.
On Saturday, as darkness fell, the huge parade wound through the streets, led by various music groups.
The event, which was set up as a way as a way of bringing light to the area in the darkest months of winter, was celebrating its 10th year.
